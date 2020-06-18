A divided opposition? 3-way fights loom as leaders struggle to iron out differences

Besides the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the upcoming election is shaping up to be unprecedented in yet another aspect — the conspicuous lack of the horse-trading meetings usually held by the opposition parties.

The meetings, which usually involve key members from all parties and have helped to defuse three-way fights in the past, are not likely to be held this time around, The Straits Times reported on Tuesday (June 16).

According to People's Power Party (PPP) chief Goh Meng Seng, this marks the first time since at least 2001 that opposition parties are forgoing the meetings.

"People are playing poker with all their cards close to their chest, so everyone will be going into the elections blind," Goh said.

Singapore People's Party (SPP) chief Steve Chia also confirmed to the newspaper that there are no plans to hold any meetings of the sort.

In the meantime, several opposition parties have staked overlapping claims over various constituencies since the release of the electoral boundaries report in March.

Which are the most hotly contested constituencies?

As it stands, multi-way fights appear to be brewing in the following constituencies:

West Coast GRC: The Reform Party (RP), which contested the GRC in 2011 and 2015, intends to return in the upcoming election, The Straits Times reported. PSP has announced its intentions to contest there as well, with a team led by former presidential candidate Dr Tan Cheng Bock.

Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC: SPP confirmed last week that it would be fielding secretary-general Steve Chia, vice-chairman Williamson Lee, Osman Sulaiman, and Melvyn Chiu in the GRC. DPP has also expressed interest in contesting the GRC.

While DPP's Benjamin Pwee and Hamim Aliyas had quit the party and joined SPP in order to contest the GRC under a single banner in 2015, there are reportedly no plans of a joint team this time around.

Chua Chu Kang GRC: People's Voice (PV) and PSP have indicated that they are planning to contest the GRC. PPP, which went up against the incumbent PAP in 2015 and obtained 23.1 per cent of the vote, has also indicated its interest, Today reported.

Tanjong Pagar GRC: Both PV and PSP have staked their claim over the five-member GRC, which was contested for the first time by Singaporeans First (SingFirst) in 2015.

Sembawang GRC: The National Solidarity Party will be returning to contest the GRC and fielding a team led by party chief Spencer Ng. PSP has also indicated its interest in the GRC.

Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC: The Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA) chairman Desmond Lim said the alliance was "not concerned" about a three-cornered fight, amidst reports of PV also contesting the GRC.

Pioneer SMC: NSP, which contested the SMC in 2011 and 2015, is planning to continue its work, while PV and PSP have also expressed an interest in contesting.

Marymount SMC: Both PSP and DPP have indicated their interest in contesting the SMC, which was newly carved out from Bishan Toa-Payoh GRC this year.

And that's not all — according to Goh's Facebook post yesterday (June 16), there may be more overlaps than reported.

Someone asks me, why am I so pessimistic? How many constituencies will have 3 corner fight? I say potentially: West... Posted by Goh Meng Seng on Monday, June 15, 2020

Additionally, the Workers' Party, arguably Singapore's largest opposition party, has yet to announce the constituencies it is planning to contest.

However, several parties have already rescinded their intentions to contest in certain constituencies — SPP has said it would be dropping Marymount and Mountbatten SMCs, while Progress Singapore Party (PSP) said it would give up Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC.

PSP will now be contesting 29 seats instead of the previously announced 44, assistant secretary-general Leong Mun Wai told the newspaper on Saturday (June 13), although he did not elaborate on which other seats the party would be giving up.

Opposition parties still in talks

While they have yet to publicly resolve many of the multi-way fights that appear to be shaping up, various opposition party representatives maintain that they are still working together.

PV chief Lim Tean said: "Nothing has been resolved yet, but I have very good relationships with the different party leaders. We've been talking about things like this for a considerable period of time already."

PSP's assistant secretary-general Leong Mun Wai had also told Today in April that the party would be "mindful" that it is the newest party.

Its final plans would depend on discussions with the other parties and it seeks "an amicable agreement", he said.

