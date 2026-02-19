FairPrice distributing 80,000 sets of snacks and drinks to Muslim customers to break fast

Supermarket chain FairPrice announced on Thursday (Feb 19) that it will be providing refreshments for Muslim customers breaking their fast in-store, as Muslims in Singapore began observing the holy month of Ramadan on the same day.

The company will be distributing 80,000 sets of refreshments — an apple, dates or biscuits along with a drink — to Muslim customers 30 minutes before and after the breaking of fast.

This initiative — in its 18th consecutive edition — will run throughout the fasting month, which ends on March 20, and be available across 60 FairPrice stores islandwide.

On Feb 19 and 20, the supermarket chain's philanthropic arm FairPrice Foundation will distribute 500 Ramadan care packs to Yayasan Mendaki beneficiaries.

The care packs will contain fresh apples, dates, fresh milk, cooking paste and other break fast essentials.

FairPrice Foundation will also sponsor a breaking of fast event on March 4. It said the event, held in collaboration with the National Trade Union Congress, will benefit more than 100 beneficiaries.

David Goh, chief executive officer for supermarket, Cheers and Unity said FairPrice hopes the initiatives will make the festive spirit accessible to everyone.

"We believe that by supporting our Muslim customers and community partners, we help weave a stronger, more inclusive social fabric for all Singaporeans," said Goh.

In January, the supermarket giant introduced a price freeze on all chilled pork and popular seafood and vegetables and launched a $6 return voucher initiative, in line with the government's CDC Vouchers support scheme.

It also announced the distribution of Chinese New Year care packs to more than 3,300 families in need.

