GE2020 results: WP wins Sengkang GRC with 52.13% of votes over PAP

[UPDATED: July 11, 3.38am]

Results for Sengkang GRC for GE2020

People's Action Party (PAP) 47.87% Workers' Party (WP) 52.13%

The Workers’ Party (WP) has won Sengkang GRC with 52.13 per cent of votes against the People's Action Party (PAP).

The WP team received 60,136 votes while the PAP team received 55,214 votes.

The PAP team consists of Ng Chee Meng, Dr Lam Pin Min, Amrin Amin and Raymond Lye while WP’s candidates are He Ting Ru, Louis Chua, Raeesah Khan and Dr Jamus Lim.

Sengkang GRC was newly formed in 2020 and has 120,166 voters. It has a younger demographic than most GRCs, with voters primarily in their 20s to 40s.

The GRC is made up of Sengkang Central ward from Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, the former Punggol East SMC, and part of the former Sengkang West SMC.

The two SMCs have traditionally been WP stomping grounds and were contested by them in the last two general elections. Punggol East SMC was won by WP in the 2013 by-election, though it was ceded to PAP in 2015.

PAP's Ng was previously an MP in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, Dr Lam is the former MP of Sengkang West SMC, while Amrin moved from Sembawang GRC. Lye is a newcomer to politics.

On the WP team, He was a candidate for Marine Parade GRC in 2015. Her teammates are all standing for election for the first time.

WP's Dr Lim caused a stir during the campaign period with his performance at the live TV political debate while teammate Raeesah received negative attention for her past Facebook posts, with two police reports lodged against her. She has since publicly apologised for her posts, with WP chief Pritam Singh throwing his support behind her.

