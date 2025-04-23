GE2025: 5 highlights from Nomination Day

Nomination Day in Singapore took place on Wednesday (23 April), officially setting the stage for the upcoming General Election.

From surprise matchups to familiar faces returning to the spotlight, the day provided clarity on who is running where—and what to look out for in the days ahead.

Here are five key highlights from today’s events.

Heng Swee Keat and Teo Chee Hean to retire

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced via a Facebook post on Nomination Day that he will not be running in the upcoming election.

DPM Heng said that he believes it is the "right time to make way for a new team of capable individuals who are well placed to serve Singapore".

He also expressed his gratitude to the activists and volunteers from East Coast and Tampines.

"You have dedicated your time and effort to forging a more cohesive and caring Singapore," said DPM Heng.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong will be leading the PAP team for East Coast GRC alongside incumbents Jessica Tan and Tan Kiat How, as well as newcomers Dinesh Vasu Dash and Hazlina Abdul Halim.

In addition, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean confirmed today that he will be stepping down.



SM Teo also took to Facebook today to express his gratitude to the residents of Pasir Ris and Punggol, whom he has served as MP for over two decades.

He also voiced his support for the new Members of Parliament who will be taking over, expressing confidence in their ability to serve the community.

"As I step down as your Member of Parliament, I do so knowing that we have good strong teams who are committed and dedicated to continue to serve you," he said.

It was earlier announced at a press conference on April 21 that SM Teo would not be contesting in the newly created Pasir Ris-Changi GRC.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Leader of the House Indranee Rajah will now lead the PAP team there, moving from her previous Tanjong Pagar GRC ward.

Indranee's team will include Sharael Taha, Desmond Tan, and new face Valerie Lee.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong paid tribute to both ministers on Facebook, describing them as "giants in public service".

Unexpected shuffles in line-up

In a surprise reshuffle, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong will move from Chua Chu Kang GRC to lead the People's Action Party (PAP) team in the new four-member Punggol GRC.

Joining him are Dr Janil Puthucheary, Sun Xueling and Yeo Wan Ling.

On his move to Punggol, Gan said that it is a decision made by the party leadership — one that considered the interest of residents, as well as the availability of candidates and “people retiring”.

They will face off against WP newcomers Harpreet Singh Nehal, Jackson Aw, Siti Alia Abdul Rahim Mattar, and Alexis Dang.

Another unexpected development observed on Nomination Day was Manpower Minister Tan See Leng's move from Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC to lead the PAP team in Choa Chu Kang GRC.

Dr Tan, 60, replaces DPM Gan Kim Yong as the lead candidate. His team includes incumbent MP Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim as well as new faces Jeffrey Siow and Choo Pei Ling.

They will contest the Progress Singapore Party team comprising S Nallakaruppan, Wendy Low, A'bas Kasmani and Lawrence Pek.

PAP wins Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC by walkover

The People's Action Party has secured Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC unopposed, following the Workers' Party's decision to withdraw from contesting the five-member ward on Nomination Day.

This is the first walkover at a general election since 2011.

The PAP team in this GRC includes Seah Kian Peng, Assoc Prof Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Tin Pei Ling, and newcomers Goh Pei Ming and Diana Pang.

First-time candidates face off in Mountbatten

Mountbatten SMC will see a contest between two new faces in the upcoming election.

Representing the PAP is Gho Sze Kee, 46, a maritime lawyer, who will go up against independent candidate Jeremy Tan, 34.

Speaking on Nomination Day, Gho said that, together with her team of branch activists, she aims to make Mountbatten a "more inclusive society".

Goh previously refuted claims made by People’s Alliance for Reform (PAR) secretary-general Lim Tean, who alleged that she was "parachuted" into the Mountbatten constituency for the election.

According to The Straits Times, she responded by pointing out that she has been featured on incumbent MP Lim Biow Chuan’s Facebook page over the past 10 months, highlighting her ongoing involvement in the ward.

Gho's journey with the PAP began in 2012 when she started volunteering as an activist.

Tan, also highlighted key issues he hopes to address, including the cost of living, housing, and inflation.

“Singapore is my home. This is where I want to be retired, not tired,” Tan said.

Lim Biow Chuan will be stepping down from politics after serving nearly two decades, joining a number of long-serving politicians retiring this election.

Multi-cornered fights expected

Several constituencies will see multi-cornered contests this election.

Tampines GRC is set to be the most hotly contested GRC, with four parties vying for seats: the PAP, WP, National Solidarity Party, and the People's Power Party.

In Ang Mo Kio GRC, the PPP will go up against the PAP team led by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, as well as the Singapore United Party.

Sembawang GRC is also shaping up for a three-way contest, with the NSP and the Singapore Democratic Party challenging the incumbent PAP team.

In Radin Mas SMC, incumbent PAP MP Melvin Yong will defend his seat against Kumar Appavoo from the People's Alliance for Reform, and another independent candidate Darryl Lo.

Over in Potong Pasir SMC, lawyer Alex Yeo will take over from outgoing PAP MP Sitoh Yi Pin. He will face PAR Lim Tean and Singapore People's Party candidate Williamson Lee.

