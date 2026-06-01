Police clamp down on 67 lorry owners for failing to comply with speed limiter requirement

The Traffic Police have continued their crack down on owners of heavy vehicles who failed to install speed limiters on their vehicles by the statutory Jan 1 deadline.

Earlier in January, police said 141 of 2,434 heavy vehicles had failed to do so by the deadline.

These lorries were registered before January 1, 2018, and have a maximum laden weight of between 5,001kg and 12,000kg

A speed limiter is designed to limit a vehicle's maximum speed.

In an update on Monday (June 1), the police said they have taken enforcement action against 67 heavy vehicle owners for speed limiter-related offences.

Police investigations revealed that the owners had failed to fit their vehicles with an approved speed limiter and also failed to produce their vehicles for inspection.

Those who fail to ensure a speed limiter is fitted can be fined up to $1,000 or jailed up to three years.

The offence of failing to produce a vehicle for inspection carries a penalty of three months jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.

Later this year, the penalties for these offences will be raised to $10,000.

This follows the passing of the Land Transport and Related Matters Bill in February.

On March 18, two companies were charged for failing to ensure that their vehicles were fitted with approved speed limiters.

Construction company Or Kim Peow was charged after one of its heavy vehicles was allegedly found without an approved speed limiter at about 11am on Jan 16 at Sungei Kadut.

Gas and Engineering company Linde Gas Singapore was fined $5,000 after it was convicted of a similar offence at about 10am on Jan 16 along Jurong Island Highway.

Next deadline is on July 1

The next deadline for installing speed limiters is on July 1, 2026, and will affect owners of lorries registered before January 1, 2018, and weighing between 3,501kg to 5,000kg.

According to the police, about 7.4 per cent of the lorries due for this deadline have yet to be installed with speed limiters.

"With less than one month remaining, companies and lorry owners must arrange for the installation of a speed limiter immediately through authorised agents or face penalties," the police said.

A list of authorised installation agents can be found on the police's website.

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editor@asiaone.com