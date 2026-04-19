Keeping Singapore competitive and strengthening value proposition will create good jobs for us: PM Wong

How should youths prepare themselves for the increasingly fragmented world? With the advent of artificial intelligence (AI), how can students ensure that what they are learning in universities remain relevant?

These were among the questions raised by students from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) during a ministerial forum, themed "Strength in smallness — from the individual to the nation", held on April 2.

PM Wong said that he could not get through all the questions and decided to respond on social media through a "Ask Me Anything" (AMA) video.

This is not the first time that the prime minister has used an AMA video format to address questions raised by Singaporeans.

On Dec 17, 2025, PM Wong used the same format to address questions such as exam stress, online harms and even a request to bring South Korean band BigBang to Singapore to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

The Sunday (April 19) video starts off with a question on how students can prepare themselves for the increasingly fragmented and complex world.

On this, PM Wong said that while the world is becoming more unpredictable, new opportunities are opening up. He suggested that youths should remain curious, learn continuously, and seize the opportunities around them.

"The path to excellence is never straight, but it's the journey that makes us better and stronger," he said.

Another student asked about the Government's heavy investments in AI and how students can ensure that what they are learning will remain relevant in the years to come.

PM Wong pointed out that AI will reshape every industry regardless of individual preferences.

"So we cannot be passive consumers of technology. We have to be proactive, productive users of AI," he said.

Turning to knowledge and relevance, the prime minister said that the ability to keep learning is important given the rapid advancement of technology and evolving skills.

"So long as you build strong fundamentals and make full use of the opportunities to upgrade yourself through life, you will stay ahead and be ready for whatever comes in the future."

Cost of living, fertility rate and growth industries

The prime minister was also asked about rising cost of living struggles amidst the Middle East conflict.

He rehashed some of the measures in a nearly $1 billion package worth of additional measures announced in Parliament on April 7 and cautioned that Singaporeans must be mentally prepared for energy prices to stay high for some time.

But he also assured Singaporeans that the challenges can be overcome, together.

Asked about Singapore's fertility rate, which fell to a new low of 0.87 in 2025, the prime minister noted that the phenomenon is a global trend and that the Government is committed to building a society where young Singaporeans feel confident about settling down and raising families.

He pointed out that "significant moves" have been made in recent years to enhance childcare and preschools, including to strengthen parental leave and to make housing more accessible to young couples.

Acknowledging that it remains an issue, PM Wong said the Government will continue to engage partners and stakeholders and will review further policy moves that can be made.

On industries that the Government is prioritising to grow the economy, he highlighted that Singapore must build on its strengths in areas such as advanced manufacturing, finance and logistics.

The nation will also need to develop new areas of growth, including in areas such as AI, digital technologies and sustainability.

"Our aim is simple, to keep Singapore competitive, strengthen our value proposition in a changing world, and ultimately to create more good jobs for Singaporeans," he said.

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