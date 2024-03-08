This made my day: Security guard in Orchard wins praises for sheltering strangers from rain

When it rains, it pours - but this security guard has got it all, and some strangers, covered.

A security guard was seen sheltering strangers from the rain in Orchard, according to a post by Facebook user Norgee Yusoff on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Thursday (March 7).

In photographs uploaded by Yusoff, a man in a security uniform can be seen braving the rain with a yellow umbrella, rushing about outside a car park at 51 Cuppage Road, which is an office building.

In a second photograph, the security guard can be seen ferrying a woman under his umbrella, helping her cross through the rain.

"This isn't his job, but he went the extra mile just to [escort] those people he doesn't even know to the overhead bridge using his umbrella. Kudos to him," Yusoff said.

Netizens echoed Yusoff's compliments for the security guard, with one describing it as "outstanding performance" in his "concern and care for the people caught up in the rain".

"Exemplary conduct and dedication displayed with pride and integrity," the comment added.

Not his first time helping others

It also seems this isn't the first time this security guard has extended a helping hand to those in need.

A user who claims to live near 51 Cuppage Road said that the guard "always helps" when it rains.

She added: "Just today he helped walk my daughter out of the rain. He's a great human being."

Like it or not, it seems the rain has a penchant for bringing out the best in us at times.

In September last year, a delivery man in Malaysia noticed that a customer had left her stuffed toys hanging outside, just as it was about to rain.

After completing his delivery, the man doubled back to collect her stuffed toys that were hanging on the laundry rack outside her home, placing it at her door handle before leaving.

The customer shared video footage of this incident on social media, confirming that it was about to rain and adding that the delivery man "is the best".

