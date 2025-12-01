Brisk queues on first day of work week during MRT East-West Line service adjustments

After a weekend of familiarisation for both passengers and service staff, the situation on the ground continued to be smooth on Monday (Dec 1) morning — the third day of the East-West Line (EWL) shutdown — and the first day of the work week.

The service adjustments — from Nov 29 to Dec 8 — are to facilitate works to connect the existing EWL to the new East Coast Integrated Depot (ECID). This follows a similar stoppage of services between Tanah Merah and Tampines from Dec 7 to 9 in 2024.

AsiaOne was on the ground at Bedok MRT station, as well as the shuttle bus stop outside Bedok station, from 6.30am on Dec 1 morning.

Most passengers were relatively unfazed and appeared to be familiar with the service changes, and they were also able to find their way to the designated boarding points for Shuttle 7 and 8.

For the handful of passengers who had queries, crowd marshals were able to quickly address them.

The marshals also held up directional signages and broadcast frequent advisories and reminders, informing passengers of the service adjustments and general directions.

Tanmaye Pal, 45, who works as a revenue performance director in Bugis, said there were definitely inconveniences but the overall arrangements were "well thought through" and "well organised".

While Pal had to incur about 20 minutes of additional travelling time, he felt that commuters have been given enough time to adjust to the new arrangement.

Pointing to flexible working arrangements at workplaces, he added that employers can be more understanding if staff are slightly late.

Yi Lin, 25,who works in Novena, took Shuttle 8 from Tanah Merah to Bedok. The healthcare management employee incurred about 10 additional minutes of travelling time, but she felt that ground staff have managed the flow of traffic "pretty well".

Both Pal and Yi Lin told AsiaOne that they intend to keep up with their current travel arrangements for the remaining seven days of service adjustments due to the convenience.

AsiaOne observed that the interval between shuttle bus arrivals for Shuttle 7 and 8 were mostly within the stated intervals of three to five, and 10 minutes respectively.

Use DTL to get to city: LTA

Several passengers travelling to the city took Shuttle 7 to Bedok before continuing on the EWL.

LTA has advised commuters that given the eight-minute frequency for shuttle trains to Paya Lebar, passengers may instead take Shuttle 7 from Simei to Tampines before transferring to the Downtown Line.

This can result in shorter commuting time for city-bound passengers.

In an update on Nov 30, the Land Transport Authority said that the current work progress is "on target".

The ongoing service adjustments will last till Dec 8.

