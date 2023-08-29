'Oneself check oneself system': Ng Kok Song points out 'danger' of having a former finance minister as president

Ng Kok Song has pointed out the possible 'danger' of electing a former finance minister as president, alluding to former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam's candidacy.

Speaking to the media after his walkabout at Marine Terrace on Tuesday (Aug 29) morning, Ng said: "I think the danger — particularly in regard to safeguarding the reserves — is when the former finance minister, who established the rules of how the reserves can be used, is now aspiring to be the president.

"I think this is very unsatisfactory because we are then going into a 'oneself check oneself' system. I don't think that is appropriate," said the former GIC chief investment officer.

"You need somebody who knows enough about the subject, but who is not biased because it's very difficult for someone who set up the system to question the system.

"It is very difficult for someone to be president when the people that he has mentored come to him to make a sudden request. I think it is very difficult for an individual to challenge the work that he did, shortly before he entered the presidential race," said Ng, without dropping names.

The 75-year-old founder of Avanda Investment Management then stressed the need for a non-partisan president and not someone who is "manipulated either by the governing party or by opposition parties".

"It's not easy to find people who are competent, trustworthy and who are non-partisan. I have come forward in this election because I'm competent. I will know what questions to ask. I will know how to be vigilant. I don't owe any political party any favours. So I'll be able to discharge my responsibilities without fear or favour," he told reporters.

When asked by AsiaOne to elaborate on how his experience at the GIC allows him to be "vigilant" in carrying out his presidential duties if elected, Ng said: "In order to do a good job of being vigilant, you need to know enough of the system... to ask difficult questions relating to the reserves."

The president should have enough business experience to decide if a certain appointment in the public service is appropriate, he added.

'We had to compete for business': Ng

During the doorstop, Ng was also asked to comment on Tharman's remark that senior civil servants "owe their positions" to their ministerial bosses.

Tharman, 66, had made the statement during CNA's televised forum on Monday night, as the three presidential candidates answered a question on how they would convince voters that they would exercise their powers without fear or favour of their links with the establishment or political parties.

The former senior minister used an example of a fund management company that depends on the Government's money, remarking that being part of such a company would not make them "not independent".

In response, Ng said on Tuesday it was "wrong" to assume that a company that depends on government for business cannot be independent.

Referring to his own investment company, Ng acknowledged that they had "government-related clients". "But we had to compete for business," he said.

"We wanted to establish a local Singapore indigenous fund management company so that we can help to raise the stature of our financial industry. And I had to compete for the government's business against very well-established foreign firms. I don't just get the business automatically."

He added that he was initially rebuffed by quite a few government-related organisations, as they claimed his firm lacked a "track record".

On Tan Kin Lian 'politicising' the presidential election

At Marine Terrace, Ng also doubled-down on his opinion that his fellow presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian was politicising the presidential election by getting support from Dr Tan Cheng Bock.

Dr Tan is chairman of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) as well as a former member of the People's Action Party (PAP). He was also a candidate in the 2011 presidential election.

Although Tan said on Wednesday that he "doesn't believe in politicking", Ng refuted his competitor's claim.

"Mr Tan says he does not want to politicise the presential election, but already he has started on a very bad note. Why did he ask Mr Tan Cheng Bock to support him? Isn't that politicisation?" Ng asked.

Tan, 75, announced that he had his former competitor's endorsement during a media conference last Sunday.

Dr Tan, 83, told the media that he was lending his support to the former CEO of NTUC Income in his personal capacity.

"Today we are here as comrades who share a common vision. Today, I, Tan Cheng Bock want to plead with you to stand up for what is right. Love your country by supporting the cause for an independent candidate," he'd stated.

Ng responded at a media doorstop at Chinatown Complex some hours later that it was "unhealthy and worrisome" that opposition parties were supporting Tan's presidential bid.

On Monday, Ng called Tan's move a "devious motive to confuse the people of Singapore", and decried the Tans for converting the presidential election into a general election.

"This is wrong. This is very, very wrong. Why can't the political parties concerned wait for two years for the next general election? Why confuse the people of Singapore? I don't think the people of Singapore will be happy about this," he said.

