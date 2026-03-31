Singtel offers 'token of appreciation', free data after recent network issues

Singtel mobile customers on Tuesday (March 31) reported receiving SMS notifications informing them of a "goodwill rebate" on their upcoming bill.

Messages shared with AsiaOne read: "We sincerely apologise for the recent network disruption. We know how important staying connected is. As a small gesture, you'll receive a $5/$10 goodwill rebate on your bill — no action needed."

The telco added that the rebate will be reflected within the next one to two billing cycles, assuring customers that Singtel will continue to enhance its network and strengthen resilience.

AsiaOne is not aware of any other amounts involved and has only come across either $5 or $10 rebates being offered.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the telco said that it "deeply regrets" the recent incidents and had reached out to all its mobile customers with a "token of appreciation" for their patience.

"This is part of our ongoing efforts to support and reconnect with our customers," a Singtel spokesperson told AsiaOne.

When asked if there were other rebate amounts being offered, the spokesperson said that the rebates are assessed based on its customers' services with them.

Those on prepaid services will also be given 50GB of data, the telco said.

"They will be progressively informed of this from April 2 to April 7. This token will be reflected in our customers' next bill. No action is required on their part," the spokesperson said.

Singtel also reminded customers that the SMS notifications will not request for any personal or banking details.

What happened

Some 600,000 Singtel customers reported facing mobile connectivity issues on March 16 after a "mechanical fault" occurred at one of its network facilities.

A day later, about 2,000 customers again reported facing connectivity issues, which Singtel said was not related to the March 16 incident.

On March 18, Singtel said "some momentary congestion" resulted in some customers facing issues in the evening. It clarified that there was no network disruption.

Singtel Singapore chief executive officer Ng Tian Chong later apologised for the service disruptions.

"We know how important it is to stay connected and recognise the impact these incidents may have had on our customers. This should not have happened. We sincerely apologise," he said.

According to Ng, the March 16 outage started from about 10.30am and needed reconfiguration, "which took time to fully take effect".

Addressing the March 17 incident, he reportedly explained that the issue of a software bug from a pre-planned IT system upgrade was "not immediately apparent" because of the previous day's disruption.

As at March 31, 2025, Singtel has 4.5 million mobile customers in Singapore.

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