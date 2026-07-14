2 winning shares split $12.8m Toto jackpot

A total of two winning shares are splitting the $12.8 million Toto jackpot following the cascade draw on Monday (July 13).

The winning numbers were 14, 22, 32, 33, 36, 46, and an additional number of 42.

Both the winning shares are $7 QuickPick System entries.

One was purchased from AP Mini Mart at Block 122 Bedok Reservoir Road, while the other was purchased through Singapore Pools’ account betting service.

Each winning share will take home about $6.4 million in prize money.

According to Singapore Pools, this is also the 15th highest Toto jackpot prize since October 9, 2014.

After the past three draws saw no winners, the jackpot had snowballed to an estimated $10 million and later grew to over $12.8 million.

This is only the fourth time in 2026 that the Toto Group 1 prize has crossed $10 million. The previous instances were on Jan 29, May 04, and the Toto Hongbao draw on Feb 27.

A total of 12 winning shares split the Group 2 prize, with each sharing receiving $124,595.

The next draw will be held on July 16, with an estimated prize money of $1 million.

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editor@asiaone.com