Toto jackpot crosses $10m again after 3 draws without a winner

The Toto jackpot has snowballed to $10 million after the past three draws yielded no winners.

The upcoming Toto draw on July 13 (Monday) will be a cascade draw, which is triggered when there are no Group 1 winners for three consecutive draws.

This is only the fourth time in 2026 that the Toto Group 1 prize has crossed $10 million. The previous instances were on Jan 29, May 04, and the Toto Hongbao draw on Feb 27.

In comparison, eight such draws had happened by the end of July last year.

According to Singapore Pools, the prize money of $13.5 million on Jan 29, and $12.8 million on May 4, are among the top 20 jackpot prizes and winning shares since October 9, 2014.

The prize money for the upcoming July 13 draw snowballed from $1.2 million on July 2 to $2.9 million on July 6 and $5.7 million on July 9.

In the last cascade draw on May 4, a $1 QuickPick ordinary ticket bought online turned into a $12.8 million windfall.

The upcoming draw will be held at 9.30pm.

If there is no Group 1 winner at the end of the fourth draw on Monday, the final jackpot amount will be paid to the next prize group's winners and shared equally.

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editor@asiaone.com