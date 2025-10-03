Daily roundup: 102 vehicles impounded over illegal cross border ride-hailing services since July: Sun Xueling — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 102 vehicles impounded over illegal cross border ride-hailing services since July: Sun Xueling

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is not letting up on its enforcement against illegal cross-border and ride-hailing services in Singapore, with another 10 nabbed in operations conducted across Singapore on Thursday (Oct 2).

The latest enforcement operation brings the total number of foreign-registered vehicles impounded for providing such illegal services to 102 since July... » READ MORE

2. Pedestrian taken to hospital after Upper Thomson Road accident

A 34-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after an accident along Upper Thomson Road on Thursday (Oct 2).

In a video shared on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page, two pedestrians can be seen crossing the road while the traffic light appears to be red... » READ MORE

3. Jackie Chan accused of sexually harassing Joey Yung, her manager responds

Netizens are accusing Hong Kong martial arts actor Jackie Chan of sexually harassing Hong Kong singer Joey Yung after he was seen caressing her shoulder and back at a recent event in Macau.

The two stars attended The Greater Bay Area Film Concert 2025 on Sept 28 and were seated at the same table, together with Chinese actor Xiao Zhan, American singer-songwriter Wang Leehom, Chinese singer Sun Nan and Hong Kong magnate and Emperor Group chairman Albert Yeung... » READ MORE

4. Ship visits, rides along southern coastline: Navy@Vivo event returns after 2 years

Members of the public stand a chance to participate in ship visits and rides along Singapore' southern coastline as part of the upcoming Navy@Vivo event.

Last held in 2023, Navy@Vivo is set to return to VivoCity from Nov 21 to Nov 24 this year... » READ MORE

