Daily roundup: 22-year-old charged with murder in Kitchener Road fatal brawl - and other top stories today

1. Kitchener Road fatal brawl: 22-year-old charged with murder, 5 others with rioting

Six individuals were charged on Monday (23 Sept) for their suspected involvement in the murder of 25-year-old Dhinessh Vasie after a fatal brawl near Kitchener Road... » READ MORE

2. SAF deploys nearly 50% more personnel for largest overseas exercise in Australia

There were tearful scenes at Changi Airport when Third Warrant Officer (3WO) Rohaizeman Sulaiman left for reservist on Wednesday (Sept 18)... » READ MORE

3. Ground Floor Coffee which operated out of Pasir Ris HDB flat finds permanent home 'a stone's throw away'

Home-based business Ground Floor Coffee has made its comeback, shortly after announcing the closure of its operations last month... » READ MORE

4. 'I feel very blessed': Joe Chen and husband hold Langkawi wedding with Ming Dao, Joe Cheng in attendance

Taiwanese actress Joe Chen finally walked the aisle with her Malaysian husband Alan Chen yesterday (Sept 22), two years after they registered their marriage... » READ MORE

