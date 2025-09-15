Daily roundup: 3 family-friendly crossover SUVs in Singapore that offer excellent fuel efficiency — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 3 family-friendly crossover SUVs in Singapore that offer excellent fuel efficiency

Crossovers are a sort of mixed breed between regular cars and SUVs. They generally offer a slightly raised ride height for easier cabin access, but are not too tall such that it makes entering and exiting awkward... » READ MORE

2. House, land, luxury cars: $1m in assets seized from 5 Malaysian immigration officers arrested for alleged corruption

Over $1 million in assets have been seized after the arrest of five Malaysian immigration officers for alleged corruption, according to a TikTok post by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Sunday (Sept 14)... » READ MORE

3. Violet Oon Group to open new casual concept Bibik Violet on Sept 29

Lovers of Peranakan cuisine can rejoice as Violet Oon Group will open a new concept, Bibik Violet, at the end of September... » READ MORE

4. 'At least a 2nd-degree burn': Fan recounts injury from Seventeen concert after fireworks fall into audience, agency issues apology

Some fans at K-pop boy band Seventeen's concert in Incheon, South Korea, were left injured after stage fireworks fell into the stands on Saturday (Sept 13) during the final segment of their performance.... » READ MORE

