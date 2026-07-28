Daily roundup: 4 political office holders sworn in as ministers by President Tharman — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with our top stories today.

1. 4 political office holders sworn in as ministers by President Tharman

As part of the changes to Cabinet and other appointments announced on July 22, four political office holders — Ng Chee Meng, Jeffrey Siow, David Neo and Sim Ann — were sworn in as ministers by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Monday (July 27).

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong was present at the ceremony held at the Istana.

Speaking on July 22 when he announced the Cabinet reshuffle, PM Wong said... » READ MORE

2. KFC and Pokemon team up for merch drop featuring Poke Ball Bucket, Charizard jacket and more

Ready to catch 'em all?

KFC Singapore is partnering with Pokemon for The Ultimate Launch from Aug 19 to Sept 29 — and fans will be able to enjoy a series of Pokemon-themed events and exclusive merchandise.

During the campaign, five KFC outlets will be transformed into Pokemon-type-themed stores, including... » READ MORE

3. $7 QuickPick ticket wins $5.9m Toto jackpot

A $7 QuickPick ticket has won the more than $5.9 million jackpot in the Toto draw on Monday (July 27).

According to Singapore Pools, the sole Group 1 winning share of $5,900,838 came from a QuickPick System 7 entry bought through the Singapore Pools' account betting service.

The winning numbers... » READ MORE

4. Taiwanese actor Wang Kai found dead at home aged 43

Taiwanese actor Wang Kai died aged 43 on Sunday (July 25).

According to Taiwanese media, police officers responded to a distress call at a property in Taipei's Da'an District and found him lying unresponsive on the floor of a rooftop structure with no vital signs.

Initial investigations reportedly found no signs of external injuries or forced entry, and his cause of death... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com