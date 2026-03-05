Daily roundup: 50 multipurpose courts for badminton and pickleball to be added over next 5 years — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 50 multipurpose courts for badminton and pickleball to be added over next 5 years

A total of 50 multipurpose courts for badminton or pickleball will be built over the next five years as part of plans by Sport Singapore (SportSG) to democratise sports in the community, said Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo....

2. Robert Downey Jr. christens Disney Adventure ahead of maiden voyage

The wait is finally over - Disney Adventure is now in Singapore!

The wait is finally over - Disney Adventure is now in Singapore!

The new cruise ship was christened on Wednesday (March 4) by none other than Robert Downey Jr., the godparent for Disney Adventure...

3. Singapore to mount repatriation flight on Saturday for citizens stranded in Middle East

The Government is planning a flight from Oman's capital city Muscat on Saturday (March 7) to bring back Singaporeans stranded in the Middle East...

4. Dilraba Dilmurat reassures fans after being stranded in Dubai due to ongoing war, now reportedly in Malaysia

Chinese actress Dilraba Dilmurat was on the way to attend the Dior Fall/Winter 2026 show in Paris when she got stranded in Dubai, reportedly for three days...

