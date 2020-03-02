Daily roundup: 524 people under quarantine in Singapore - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Coronavirus: 524 people under quarantine, says Lawrence Wong

In his ministerial statement, Mr Wong said being able to detect and isolate infected patients and their close contacts is Singapore's second line of defence against the virus... » READ MORE

2. Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink

PHOTO: Pexels

A clogged sink can be a nightmare to deal with - it's troublesome, expensive, and just plain gross to clean out... » READ MORE

3. Teen mum holding 5-month-old daughter jumps off hospital building in Malaysia

PHOTO: Screengrab/Google Maps

The mother, who is from Kampung Bakau, and her five-month old daughter fell to their deaths after climbing through a window of the district hospital building located about 60m off the ground... » READ MORE

4. Jay Chou and Hannah Quinlivan donate $589,000 to fight Wuhan virus

PHOTO: Instagram/jaychou

As the global epidemic continues to spread and gain worldwide attention, other celebrities such as Angelababy, Barbie Hsu and Wang Kai have also donated surgical masks and cash... » READ MORE