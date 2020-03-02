Daily roundup: 524 people under quarantine in Singapore - and other top stories today

Heritage Chalet pictured on Jan 26, 2020. Heritage Chalet is one of the government quarantine facilities.
PHOTO: The Straits Times file
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Coronavirus: 524 people under quarantine, says Lawrence Wong

In his ministerial statement, Mr Wong said being able to detect and isolate infected patients and their close contacts is Singapore's second line of defence against the virus... » READ MORE

2. Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink

PHOTO: Pexels

A clogged sink can be a nightmare to deal with - it's troublesome, expensive, and just plain gross to clean out... » READ MORE

3. Teen mum holding 5-month-old daughter jumps off hospital building in Malaysia

PHOTO: Screengrab/Google Maps

The mother, who is from Kampung Bakau, and her five-month old daughter fell to their deaths after climbing through a window of the district hospital building located about 60m off the ground... » READ MORE

4. Jay Chou and Hannah Quinlivan donate $589,000 to fight Wuhan virus

PHOTO: Instagram/jaychou

As the global epidemic continues to spread and gain worldwide attention, other celebrities such as Angelababy, Barbie Hsu and Wang Kai have also donated surgical masks and cash... » READ MORE

More about
daily roundup

TRENDING

What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead
Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead
This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Coronavirus: 524 people under quarantine in Singapore, says Lawrence Wong
Coronavirus: 524 people under quarantine in Singapore, says Lawrence Wong
2 men arrested for theft at ARC, believed to be members of lion dance troupe
2 men arrested for theft at ARC, believed to be members of lion dance troupe
Wuhan virus: Scientists identify possible new mode of transmission in human faeces
Wuhan virus: Scientists identify possible new mode of transmission in human faeces
About 30,000 work pass holders from China yet to return after Chinese New Year break: Josephine Teo
About 30,000 work pass holders from China yet to return after CNY break
Jeanette Aw &#039;safe&#039; in Beijing, says friends sent over masks and hand sanitisers
Jeanette Aw 'safe' in Beijing, says friends sent over masks and hand sanitisers
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival & more
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch

Home Works

The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
Tips on caring for wood furniture
Tips on caring for wood furniture

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife

SERVICES