Daily roundup: 71-year-old woman with dementia repeatedly raped by man who helped her home — and other top stories today

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1. 71-year-old woman with dementia repeatedly raped by man who helped her home

What began as an act of kindness turned into months of sexual abuse, after a man repeatedly returned to assault a 71-year-old woman with severe dementia.

The abuse came to light only after one of the victim's sons reviewed CCTV footage from his mother's home and saw Mohamad Zakir Jaafar allegedly engaging in the sexual acts... » READ MORE

2. Police, LTA and NEA nab 52 errant motorcyclists in Woodlands joint enforcement operation

Some 52 motorcyclists were either arrested or issued with fines following a multi-agency enforcement operation targeting errant motorcyclists in Woodlands on June 29.

Police said in a news release on Wednesday (July 8) that the operation involved the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the National Environment Agency (NEA)... » READ MORE

3. 8 hawker centres to close for up to 3 days over next 2 weeks for cleaning

A total of eight hawker centres across Singapore will close for between one and three days from July 13 for spring cleaning.

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), such cleaning is conducted regularly so that Singaporeans can enjoy affordable food in a clean and hygienic environment... » READ MORE

4. Cops bust online gambling ring, nab 17 suspects islandwide and seize $720k in cash

Fourteen men and three women between the ages of 45 and 76 were arrested simultaneously at various locations islandwide on Monday (July 6) in a police crackdown on illegal online gambling.

More than $720,000 in cash, electronic devices such as mobile phones and computers, along with gambling-related items were seized... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com