Daily roundup: Bus driver, 74, trapped in crash with lorry on Upper East Coast Road — and other top stories today

1. Bus driver, 74, trapped in crash with lorry on Upper East Coast Road

Two elderly people, including a male SBS Transit bus driver, were taken to hospital after an accident involving a bus and a lorry along Upper East Coast Road on Sunday (March 1).

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police said they were alerted to the accident along Upper East Coast Road towards East Coast Road at about 10.10am... » READ MORE

2. How many calories are in hawker dishes? I try this AI tool to see if it's accurate

Like many others, my New Year's resolution is to start eating healthier — a big part of my plan involves tracking how many calories I'm consuming in a day.

But as I started logging my calorie intake with an AI calorie tracker, I realised that it may not be as accurate in tracking the nutritional value of local foods, as most trackers cater to Western market... » READ MORE

3. Lim Ju-hwan worked at Coupang in between acting jobs

A veteran Korean actor has had to take up a part-time job elsewhere.

Lim Ju-hwan's agency Basecamp Company confirmed the actor "previously worked at a Coupang logistics centre," reported Osen on Friday (Feb 27)... » READ MORE

4. 2021 Tanjong Pagar crash: Raybe Oh returns to getai; father of late fiance shows support

After five years, Raybe Oh made her getai comeback on Friday (Feb 27), with more than 700 people in the audience.

This is the first time the 32-year-old is back on the stage, after recovering from severe and extensive burns she had sustained while trying to save her fiance from a fiery car crash at Tanjong Pagar in 2021... » READ MORE

