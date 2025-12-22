Daily roundup: Bus, train services extended on New Year's Eve — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Bus, train services extended on New Year's Eve

Whether you are heading out on New Year's Eve to join the countdown celebrations , or simply visiting friends and family to unwind and relax, there's reason for more joy.

Public transport operators SBS Transit and SMRT will extend the operating hours of train services... » READ MORE

2. Malaysian man spends the night at McDonald's after losing passport, finds it with help of SBS Transit staff

Having misplaced his passport in Singapore, a Malaysian man ended up spending the night at a McDonald's outlet as he could not return home.

Seeking help at Ang Mo Kio Bus Interchange at daybreak, the man in his twenties broke down in tears when... » READ MORE

3. Body of 28-year-old man recovered from waters off East Coast Park

The body of a 28-year-old man was recovered from the waters off East Coast Park on Sunday (Dec 21) evening.

Videos of the search and rescue efforts posted on social media show a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (Dart) vehicle, an ambulance and... » READ MORE

4. Man who allegedly staged fake explosive device incident at St Joseph's Church charged

A 26-year-old Singaporean man who was arrested on Sunday (Dec 21) for allegedly staging a fake improvised explosive device incident at St Joseph's Church in Bukit Timah was charged in court on Monday morning (Dec 22).

Kokulananthan Mohan was charged under... » READ MORE