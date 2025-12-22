Daily roundup: Bus, train services extended on New Year's Eve — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Bus, train services extended on New Year's Eve
Whether you are heading out on New Year's Eve to join the countdown celebrations, or simply visiting friends and family to unwind and relax, there's reason for more joy.
Public transport operators SBS Transit and SMRT will extend the operating hours of train services... » READ MORE
2. Malaysian man spends the night at McDonald's after losing passport, finds it with help of SBS Transit staff
Having misplaced his passport in Singapore, a Malaysian man ended up spending the night at a McDonald's outlet as he could not return home.
Seeking help at Ang Mo Kio Bus Interchange at daybreak, the man in his twenties broke down in tears when... » READ MORE
3. Body of 28-year-old man recovered from waters off East Coast Park
The body of a 28-year-old man was recovered from the waters off East Coast Park on Sunday (Dec 21) evening.
Videos of the search and rescue efforts posted on social media show a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (Dart) vehicle, an ambulance and... » READ MORE
4. Man who allegedly staged fake explosive device incident at St Joseph's Church charged
A 26-year-old Singaporean man who was arrested on Sunday (Dec 21) for allegedly staging a fake improvised explosive device incident at St Joseph's Church in Bukit Timah was charged in court on Monday morning (Dec 22).
Kokulananthan Mohan was charged under... » READ MORE