Daily roundup: Car gets hit 3 times within minutes in multi-vehicle accident on Malaysia highway — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Car gets hit 3 times within minutes in multi-vehicle accident on Malaysia highway

After being hit twice — in two separate accidents within minutes — it should have been third time lucky.

But that was not the case for one Malaysian motorist on Sunday (May 10) night... » READ MORE

2. Driver dies as Jaguar wraps around tree after 2-car accident in Clementi

A 56-year-old male car driver died on Sunday (May 10) after the the car he was driving crashed into a tree following an accident with another car in Clementi.

The accident happened at about 6.10pm along Clementi Avenue 2 towards West Coast Road... » READ MORE

3. Huang Yiliang taken to hospital after alleged assault at hawker stall

Huang Yiliang was allegedly assaulted at his stall in Circuit Road Hawker Centre on the evening of May 10.

The 64-year-old actor-turned-hawker, who now runs seafood zichar stall Old Fisherman, claimed to The Straits Times in a report published on May 11 that he was attacked by the husband of the woman who runs neighbouring stall Enah Hainanese Chicken Rice, with whom he has been embroiled in a feud... » READ MORE

4. Don Don Donki at HarbourFront Centre slashing prices by up to 70 per cent ahead of July closure

If you are looking to stock up on some of your favourite Japanese products, here is some good news for you.

Don Don Donki at HarbourFront Centre is holding clearance sales ahead of its closure — with discounts of up to 70 per cent on selected products... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com