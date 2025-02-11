Daily roundup: Car plunges from 3rd floor of Malaysian building after driver accidentally floors accelerator — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Car plunges from 3rd floor of Malaysian building after driver accidentally floors accelerator

An elderly man drove his car through the wall of a third-floor parking lot of an apartment in Kuala Lumpur (KL) after he accidentally stepped on the accelerator while parking.

The Proton Saga, driven by the 78-year-old man, then plummeted to the ground, but the driver miraculously survived with only minor injuries... » READ MORE

2. 'Getting married doesn't necessarily mean happiness': Selena Lee and fiance end relationship

Selena Lee and her fiance Anson Cha have officially called it quits.

Cha, reportedly a personal trainer to celebrities including Chow Yun Fat and Aaron Kwok, had proposed to Selena in February 2021, but they had yet to tie the knot... » READ MORE

3. Singapore to deport Malaysian PR and his Iranian wife over national security concerns

A Malaysian PR and his Iranian wife will be deported and banned from entering Singapore after they were discovered to be engaging in activities that threaten Singapore's security.

The long-term visit pass of Parvane Heidaridehkordi, 38, has been cancelled and her 65-year-old husband Soo Thean Ling's permanent resident status has been revoked, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday (Feb 10)... » READ MORE

4. Korean Air crowned Airline of the Year by AirlineRatings, SIA ranked fifth

Korean Air has soared to new heights, clinching the number one spot as Airline of the Year for 2025 according to aviation safety and product rating website AirlineRatings.com.

And it seems a big reason for this is the legroom space on its flights... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com