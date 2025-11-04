Daily roundup: Chick-fil-A to make Asia debut at Bugis+ on Dec 11 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Chick-fil-A to make Asia debut at Bugis+ on Dec 11

After its announcement in October last year , Chick-fil-A is finally landing in Singapore on Dec 11 with a permanent store at Bugis+, the US fast food chain announced in a press release on Tuesday (Nov 4).

This will be Chick-fil-A's first permanent store in Asia, and the menu will consist of iconic favourites like the... » READ MORE

2. Preserving 38 Oxley Road: Lee Hsien Yang says PAP govt 'trampling on' Lee Kuan Yew's demolition wish

Hours after the Singapore government announced its intention to gazette 38 Oxley Road as a national monument, the current owner of the unit Lee Hsien Yang has responded on Nov 3, saying the decision "tramples on" Lee Kuan Yew's "unwavering wish" to demolish the house "in its entirety".

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Lee Hsien Yang said that his father was opposed to monuments, adding that the move... » READ MORE

3. 'The bigger the rat, the more valuable it is': Clementi hawkers rewarded up to $50 bounty per catch

Rats are wanted at Clementi 448 Market & Food Centre — and a big bounty is on their heads.

Shin Min Daily News received a tip-off from a member of the public that while dining at the food centre... » READ MORE

4. Toto jackpot snowballs to $10m for 12th time this year

Two weeks after the Toto jackpot snowballed to $10 million - for the 11th time in 2025 - a cascade draw has been triggered again.

The upcoming Toto draw on Thursday (Nov 6) will be a cascade draw, which is triggered when there are... » READ MORE