Daily roundup: Chicken Supremo owners retiring after 34 years, hawker stall to continue under new owner — and other top stories today

1. Chicken Supremo owners retiring after 34 years, hawker stall to continue under new owner

Fans of Chicken Supremo were hit with a wave of mixed emotions after recent news that the popular Western hawker stall in Jurong would be closing down

2. 'You're not getting rid of me that easily': WP's Harpreet Singh says Punggol team will continue groundwork

The Workers' Party (WP) Punggol team will continue their groundwork and outreach initiatives, Harpreet Singh Nehal said in a Facebook post on Friday (May 9)

3. Swensen's wedding? Restaurant's buffet concept to open in the west with space for large-scale event hosting

Ever envisioned yourself getting married in Swensen's because of nostalgia? Well, now you can

4. Britney Spears sparks concern after baring chest in deleted video

Britney Spears has caused fresh fears by posting and quickly deleting a raunchy new social media video

