Daily roundup: Chin Mee Chin Confectionery celebrates 100th anniversary with new menu and exclusive merchandise — and other top stories today

1. Chin Mee Chin Confectionery celebrates 100th anniversary with new menu and exclusive merchandise

While Katong is a food haven, a name that stands out from the rest is Chin Mee Chin Confectionery, one of Singapore's original coffeeshops.

The famous breakfast spot, which has been at the same location since 1925, is known for its kaya toast and traditional sock-brewed kopi... » READ MORE

2. 'Thank you for your hard work': Scoot gives 4.91 months of bonus, shares on TikTok

Staff at Scoot erupted in cheers upon finding out that they would receive almost five months of bonus pay.

The big reveal was captured on video and uploaded to Scoot's TikTok account on Wednesday (June 4)... » READ MORE

3. 'Moments like this that really make your day': Chan Chun Sing meets soldier who took photo with him as student

During a recent night ride to his office, the newly appointed Minister for Defence, Chan Chun Sing had a heartwarming encounter that left a lasting impression.

Chan shared in a Facebook post on Wednesday (June 4) how a soldier on night duty, Zhong Ting, approached him at the gate of a military camp... » READ MORE

4. Vic Chou responds to rumours of F4's 25th anniversary reunion

If Taiwanese pop group Energy could reunite and make their comeback after over a decade of hiatus, does that mean there's hope for the disbanded F4 too?

Yesterday (June 4), Taiwan's Mirror Media reported that the Mandopop group — made up of Vic Chou, Jerry Yan, Ken Chu and Van Ness Wu — reached an agreement to reunite for a 2026 concert, celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut... » READ MORE

