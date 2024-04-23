Daily roundup: China woman, pushed off cliff in Thailand by husband, meets rescuers 5 years later - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. China woman, pushed off cliff in Thailand by husband, meets rescuers 5 years later

Wang Nan came face to face with death after she was pushed off a cliff by her husband.

The Chinese national plunged 34m and was severely injured. If not for the quick response of park officials at the Pha Taem National Park on that morning in June 2019, the 37-year-old might not have survived... » READ MORE

2. Charmaine Sheh eats at Lau Pa Sat after Star Awards 2024

After charming fans at Star Awards 2024 yesterday (April 21), Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh decided on some late night snacks in Singapore.

And where better to go than her favourite supper spot here — Lau Pa Sat... » READ MORE

3. Passers-by in Jurong West stop sales promoter from slitting hand after she finds $2,000 stolen

After losing her hard-earned money to a pickpocket, a sales promoter in Jurong West was so distraught that she slit her hand with a knife last Saturday (April 20).

But thanks to a few passers-by who managed to restrain her, the woman, who sells juice blenders, could not harm herself further... » READ MORE

4. Dian Xiao Er to give married couples discounts depending on length of marriage, at certain outlets only

Happily married? A wonderful spouse is not the only perk you can get from the relationship.

To celebrate all married couples out there, herbal roast duck specialist Dian Xiao Er is having a special promotion that "honours the years of commitment and bliss" in their marriage... » READ MORE

