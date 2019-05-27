Daily roundup: Chinese teen told adoptive father is prime suspect in real parents' murder - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 18-year-old Chinese boy told adoptive father is prime suspect in real parents' murder

As there were no signs of forced entry, Chen said that he and his colleagues deduced that the couple had known their attacker, and that the child had likely been abducted... » READ MORE

2. Lee Hsien Yang's son Li Huanwu marries male partner in South Africa

Credit: Instagram/Heng Yirui

"Today I marry my soul mate. Looking forward to a lifetime of moments like this with (Huanwu)," said Heng in his post... » READ MORE

3. Huawei barred from using microSD cards or having SD card slots in their future devices

Credit: Flickr/Marco Verch Professional Photographer and Speaker

Android Authority found out from SD Association that the decision to drop Huawei was made to comply with the United States government blacklist — the executive order made by the Trump administration that has seen the likes of Google, Intel and more cutting all ties with the Chinese company... » READ MORE

4. 'My next girlfriend': Kenneth Ma hints he's broken up from Jacqueline Wong

Credit: Sohu.com

When news broke that his girlfriend had cuckolded him, Kenneth Ma was universally praised for taking the high road... » READ MORE