Daily roundup: COE premiums mostly rise in first bidding for March 2025 — and other top stories today

1. COE premiums mostly rise in first bidding for March 2025

Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices mostly went up in the first bidding exercise for March 2025.

Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity and have a power output of less than 130hp, as well as electric cars with a power output of up to 110kW, went down by $120 to end the bidding exercise at $92,730...» READ MORE

2. 'Watch out for your children': MOE warns parents about dangerous social media challenges

The education ministry has advised parents to watch over their children who may attempt dangerous challenges that have been circulating on social media.

The advisory issued on Monday (March 3) on the Parents Gateway app said that some challenges trending online, such as Blackout Challenge and Skull Breaker Challenge, encourage children to engage in risky behaviours... » READ MORE

3. Friends wave at 'tourist' on boat at Kallang, find out later he's a K-pop idol

Sometimes you're just at the right place at the right time.

In a TikTok video uploaded yesterday (March 4), 23-year-old student Leena Gan shared how she and her three friends unknowingly chanced upon South Korean singer-actor Yoon Doo-joon in Singapore on March 2...» READ MORE

4. $4.3 million and all sold out: Pagani Utopia Roadster previewed in Singapore

Eurokars Supersports, the official distributor for Pagani in Singapore, held a special preview event for the Utopia Roadster for the media and public at One°15 Marina at Sentosa Cove on Thursday (Feb 27)... » READ MORE

