Daily roundup: Costa Coffee is back in Singapore. Here's where you can get your cuppas — and other top stories today

1. Costa Coffee is back in Singapore - here's where you can get your cuppas

Back in 2018, fans of Costa Coffee had to turn elsewhere for their caffeine fix when the British coffee chain announced that it was leaving the Singapore food scene... » READ MORE

2. 'Don't treat her like this': Ex-pop idol defends 'goddess' Joey Wong after she's criticised for looking like 'a normal person'

PHOTO: Weibo, Facebook/Denny Tsao's Fan Page

Former screen goddess Joey Wong may have bowed out of the limelight for close to two decades, but her every move is still the subject of scrutiny... » READ MORE

3. 'I'm no longer 26': Rebecca Lim not showing too much skin these days

PHOTO: Instagram/Rebecca Lim

The 35-year-old told Shin Min Daily News in an interview on Monday (April 18) that she has yet to try on her red carpet outfit... » READ MORE

4. HDB flats in JB? Not so far-fetched as Johor looks at modelling Singapore's HDB to develop public housing

PHOTO: Facebook/Onn Hafiz

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (April 19), newly-appointed Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi wrote that the state government would be using Singapore's development concept for its HDB flats as its benchmark... » READ MORE

