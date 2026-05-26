Daily roundup: CPF to keep interest rates unchanged from July to Sept — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. CPF to keep interest rates unchanged from July to Sept

Interest rates for various Central Provident Fund (CPF) accounts - Ordinary, Special, Medisave and Retirement Accounts - will remain unchanged from July 1 to September 30, the CPF Board and Housing and Development Board (HDB) said in a joint news release on Tuesday (May 26)... » READ MORE

2. 'Ichiran Ramen' store sign in China gets diners playing spot the difference

A ramen shop in Beijing, China, has had diners doing a double take due to its signboard.

At first glance, many might mistake the eatery as a branch of the popular Japanese chain Ichiran Ramen... » READ MORE

3. Singaporean Frances Tan's Just Me shortlisted as finalist at Commonwealth Song Contest, you can vote for her now

Here's your chance to #SupportLocal with just the click of a button.

Homegrown singer-songwriter Frances Tan is representing our little red dot on the global stage at the grand finals of the Commonwealth Song Contest, up against six other competitors from Australia, Britain, India, Nigeria, Saint Lucia and South Africa... » READ MORE

4. 14 arrested in crackdown on illegal cross-border transport services, vehicles impounded: LTA

14 people have been arrested for providing illegal cross-border ride-hailing services, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling in a Facebook post uploaded on Monday (May 25).... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com