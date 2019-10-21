Daily roundup: 'Crazy uncle' spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​'Crazy uncle' spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path

Some people take the motivational quote "make your own path in life" way too literally... » READ MORE

2. Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it's not his problem

Photo: Facebook/complaintsingapore

The father has been slammed online after a photo of his toddler sitting on the floor near an MRT train door was shared to the Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Oct 18... » READ MORE

3. Security guard attacked for clamping illegally parked car in KL

Photo: The Star/Asia News Network

A security guard was attacked for clamping a car that was illegally parked in a parking spot reserved for disabled drivers... » READ MORE

4. Baby born without penis in Turkey

Photo: Unsplash / Aditya Romansa

The unnamed boy was born with a defect known as penile agenesis, a condition so rare that only 80 cases have been reported worldwide... » READ MORE