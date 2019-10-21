Daily roundup: 'Crazy uncle' spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. 'Crazy uncle' spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path
Some people take the motivational quote "make your own path in life" way too literally... » READ MORE
2. Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it's not his problem
The father has been slammed online after a photo of his toddler sitting on the floor near an MRT train door was shared to the Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Oct 18... » READ MORE
3. Security guard attacked for clamping illegally parked car in KL
A security guard was attacked for clamping a car that was illegally parked in a parking spot reserved for disabled drivers... » READ MORE
4. Baby born without penis in Turkey
The unnamed boy was born with a defect known as penile agenesis, a condition so rare that only 80 cases have been reported worldwide... » READ MORE