Daily roundup: 'Crazy uncle' spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Facebook/SG Road Vigilante
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​'Crazy uncle' spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path

Some people take the motivational quote "make your own path in life" way too literally... » READ MORE

2. Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it's not his problem

Photo: Facebook/complaintsingapore

The father has been slammed online after a photo of his toddler sitting on the floor near an MRT train door was shared to the Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Oct 18... » READ MORE

3. Security guard attacked for clamping illegally parked car in KL

Photo: The Star/Asia News Network

A security guard was attacked for clamping a car that was illegally parked in a parking spot reserved for disabled drivers... » READ MORE

4. Baby born without penis in Turkey

Photo: Unsplash / Aditya Romansa

The unnamed boy was born with a defect known as penile agenesis, a condition so rare that only 80 cases have been reported worldwide... » READ MORE

Wing chun 'master' Ding Hao taunts Chinese MMA fighter; gets knocked out in 72 seconds
Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind
'Her condition didn't look very bad': Pastor reveals regrets after Sulli's death
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
SharingIsCaring: Secret Telegram group circulating pictures of schoolgirls on MRT
Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it's not his problem
"He needs to apologise first!" Jesseca Liu & Jade Seah on managing relationships
Lorry driver brandishes wooden plank after allegedly challenging man to a fight in Tampines
Woman caught in Malaysia trying to smuggle heroin in durians
Security guard attacked for clamping illegally parked car in KL
Boyz singer Steven Cheung settles debt after he shocked girlfriend by marrying another woman

