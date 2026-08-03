Daily roundup: Cyclist blacks out after Grab driver's illegal turn — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with our top stories today.

1. Cyclist blacks out after Grab driver's illegal turn, says driver demanded repair costs while she was in A&E

A woman was cycling along one of her regular routes with her husband when a crash involving a Grab car left her briefly unconscious.

What happened afterwards, she said, was almost as distressing as the accident itself... » READ MORE

2. Dough at Chijmes to close after 5 years, says cafe 'won't be gone too long'

Fans of Dough will have to look elsewhere for their cuppa soon.

In an Instagram post on Saturday (Aug 1), the cafe, located in Chijmes, said that its last day will be on Aug 16, and thanked customers for their support... » READ MORE

3. Massive Attack respond to Singapore ban over Palestine flag: 'Surprised and disappointed'

English trip-hop band Massive Attack has responded to a ban on re-entering Singapore after they were seen holding up a Palestinian flag at their concert last Wednesday (July 29)... » READ MORE

4. Missing Singaporean found in Cambodia returns home, family appeals for space to heal

The 20-year-old Singaporean woman who was reported missing in Cambodia is back in Singapore, according to a statement posted by Siti Aishah Siregar's older brother... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com