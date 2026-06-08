Daily roundup: Daiso at Tampines 1 to close after 14 years — and other top stories today

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1. Daiso at Tampines 1 to close after 14 years

Daiso will be closing its Tampines 1 outlet after 14 years.

The closure was announced by the Japanese retailer via social media posts on June 6, which stated that the outlet's last day of business will be on June 21... » READ MORE

2. 36-year-old motorcyclist dies in hospital following accident in Yishun

A motorcyclist died in hospital after an accident along Yishun Avenue 1 on Wednesday (June 3).

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a motorcycle that was believed to have self-skidded along Yishun Avenue 1 towards Mandai Avenue at about 9.15am... » READ MORE

3. Hazelle Teo marries fiance, cuts hair mid-ceremony during outfit change

Yes 933 DJ Hazelle Teo has tied the knot with her fiance, local pianist James Wong, at JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach yesterday (June 6) afternoon.

The couple shared the news in an Instagram post, writing: "Today, the Wongs gained a daughter and the Teos gained a son... » READ MORE

4. 'This wasn't an easy decision': Two Men Bagel House to implement GST after 12 years

Since its opening in 2014, Two Men Bagel House has not charged GST for its famous bagels.

However, in an Instagram post on May 25, the local brand shared that from June 1 onwards, GST would be applied across all their outlets, excluding their Punggol branch... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com