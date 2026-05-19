Daily roundup: DBS CEO Tan Su Shan sells $6m in company stock — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. DBS CEO Tan Su Shan sells $6m in company stock

CEO of DBS Bank Tan Su Shan has cashed out 100,000 of her company shares for $6 million.

According to a Singapore Exchange (SGX) filing on Monday (May 18), they were sold on May 15 at $60.12 per share in an open-market transaction... » READ MORE

2. Snow city to close after 26 years

From sliding down a "ski slope" to having snowball fights with other kids, many of us have memories of visiting Snow City as children.

After 26 years of operations, the indoor snow centre - the first of its kind in Singapore - is set to shutter on Sept 30... » READ MORE

3. Police arrest 15 people over dangerous flare stunt ride in KL

Malaysian police have arrested 15 suspects, aged between 17 and 30, on Monday (May 18) after they were was seen allegedly igniting flares from a moving Toyota Hilux in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur, on May 17... » READ MORE

4. Patrick Tse's ex-girlfriend reveals he sold Rolls-Royce gifted by son Nicholas to settle her debts during their relationship

Patrick Tse's ex-girlfriend Coco Ma recently revealed more details of her relationship with the Hong Kong star.

Patrick, 89, was previously married to actress Zhen Zhen before their divorce three years later in 1977... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com