Daily roundup: Drier weather for rest of January with brief thundery showers possible — and other top stories today

1. Drier weather for rest of January with brief thundery showers possible

After several weeks of thundery showers forecast, the second fortnight of January should turn "relatively drier", the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Friday (Jan 16).

Moderate to heavy thundery showers are still expected over most parts of the island in the afternoon and evening on the first few days of the second half of January, added the weatherman... » READ MORE

2. Nathan Hartono ties the knot with Liz Sergeant Tan

Ladies, Nathan Hartono is officially off the market.

The 34-year-old homegrown singer-songwriter announced his marriage to theatre actress Liz Sergeant Tan, 32, in a series of Instagram stories on Saturday (Jan 17)... » READ MORE

3. ComfortDelGro's self-driving vehicle collides with road divider during Punggol test drive

During a road test in Punggol on Saturday (Jan 17), an autonomous vehicle operated by ComfortDelGro (CDG) collided with a road divider... » READ MORE

4. Man falls asleep behind wheel after accident in Choa Chu Kang, arrested for drink driving

A 61-year-old man who allegedly drove his car under the influence of alcohol was arrested by the police after an accident at a HDB estate in Choa Chu Kang on Saturday (Jan 17) night.

The incident happened at around 10.10pm at Block 253A Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1, outside the Lam Hai Kwan Hock Tua temple... » READ MORE

