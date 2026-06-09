Daily roundup: Driver, 84, allegedly drives after drinking, self-skids and crashes in Hougang — and other top stories today

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1. Driver, 84, allegedly drives after drinking, self-skids and crashes in Hougang

An 84-year-old driver was involved in a self-skidding accident in Hougang on Sunday (June 7) night after allegedly consuming alcohol prior to driving.

Eyewitnesses said they arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and found him still... » READ MORE

2. Woman arrested after daughter, 8, dies and son, 10, suffers serious injuries in fall from 12th floor apartment in JB

HA 37-year-old Indonesian woman has been arrested after her eight-year-old daughter died and her 10-year-old son suffered serious injuries after the two fell from an apartment building in Tampoi, Johor Bahru, on Sunday (June 7).

The incident occurred at about 8am when the siblings reportedly fell from the 12th floor and landed on... » READ MORE

3. Man refuses to give up, tracks lost AirPods case from Jurong to Toa Payoh: 'He dropped it when he saw me'

A Singaporean man went on an unusual cross-island journey after his AirPods Pro case went missing, tracking its live location from Jurong to Toa Payoh in a bid to recover it.

In a TikTok video posted on Sunday (June 7), Ethan, 22, recounted how he lost the case on... » READ MORE

4. Police pursue vehicle on PIE, intercept and arrest alleged drink-driver in Tampines

A 25-year-old male van driver was arrested for alleged rash act and failing to provide a breath sample for analysis after a police pursuit which ended in Tampines on Sunday (June 7).

The incident started at about 2.05pm when officers spotted a vehicle of interest while patrolling along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) towards... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com