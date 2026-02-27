Daily roundup: English Premier League to launch streaming service in Singapore this year — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. English Premier League to launch streaming service in Singapore this year

The English Premier League (EPL) is set to launch a direct-to-consumer streaming service in Singapore this year, in partnership with local telecommunications company StarHub, reported the Financial Times (FT)... » READ MORE

2. Body of missing 13-year-old boy recovered from Kallang River

The body of the missing 13-year-old boy has been retrieved from the waters of the Kallang River, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Thursday night (Feb 26)... » READ MORE

3. Tiffany Young from Girls' Generation and Byun Yo-han married

American singer-actress Tiffany Young, 36, and South Korean actor Byun Yo-han, 39, have tied the knot after completing their marriage registration today (Feb 27)... » READ MORE

4. $1 pau expensive? Tanjong Rhu Pau second-gen owners on challenges of running heritage business

How much will you pay for a snack?

Some people are unwilling to pay more for a traditional snack like pau (steamed bun), second-generation owners of the popular Tanjong Rhu Pau told AsiaOne on Thursday (Feb 26)... » READ MORE

