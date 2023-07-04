Daily roundup: Enraged after bus drifted near him, elderly cyclist boards vehicle and allegedly attacks driver — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Enraged after bus drifted near him, elderly cyclist boards vehicle and allegedly attacks driver

We would all like to protect our personal space, but this elderly man might have taken it a step too far.

A 64-year-old has been arrested after allegedly attacking a tour bus and its driver on Eu Tong Sen Street outside People's Park Complex on June 29, Shin Min Daily News reported on Monday (July 3)... » READ MORE

2. 'A misunderstanding': Bukit Panjang hawker denies overcharging customer with $9.20 'cai fan'

This man thought that his economy rice packed lunch was just another example of a shockingly expensive 'cai fan' meal.

Taking to Complaint Singapore Facebook page on June 30, Raven Qiu shared that he was "p****ed off" after paying $9.20 for his takeaway meal at a coffee shop along Gangsa Road in Bukit Panjang... » READ MORE

3. Supermarket showdown: Expat reveals vast grocery price differences between Singapore and Switzerland

According to a report by ECA, a human capital firm, Singapore is the fifth most expensive city in the world for expats.

From rising rental costs to inflation, even expats find the prices in the little red dot a tad costly these days... » READ MORE

4. Louis Koo proclaims love for Singaporean food, reveals his favourite dishes

Chilli crab is a dish we always hear of from non-locals when it comes to their favourite food from Singapore.

Hong Kong veteran actor Louis Koo, however, made no mention of it... » READ MORE

