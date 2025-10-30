Daily roundup: Eric Tsang, Wong Cho Lam, Chin Ka Lok, Jacky Wu, Mark Lee to host game show at Sentosa in November — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Eric Tsang, Wong Cho Lam, Chin Ka Lok, Jacky Wu, Mark Lee to host game show at Sentosa in November

Missed Waterbomb Singapore 2025? Don't worry, Resorts World Sentosa has a different kind of water festival in store (and for two days too).

Hong Kong's beloved comedy trio Eric Tsang, Wong Cho Lam and Chin Ka Lok will be attending Sentosa's Wow Super! game show. The entertainers will be joined by Taiwanese host Jacky Wu and local actor Mark Lee... » READ MORE

2. Coach Restaurant to debut at Jewel Changi Airport on Oct 31

New York designer fashion brand Coach is opening yet another F&B establishment in Singapore — this time with The Coach Restaurant, which will debut at Jewel Changi Airport this Friday (Oct 31), a statement announced yesterday (Oct 28).

A modern steakhouse concept, the new restaurant draws inspiration from the brand's hometown of New York City with an inspired interior featuring leather nooks and full-sized yellow taxi cabs... » READ MORE

3. Preschool fined $26.2k, licence shortened after former cook molested kids there

A preschool was slapped with a $26,200 fine and had its licence shortened after its former cook molested three children there.

In a statement to AsiaOne on Wednesday (Oct 29), the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said that it also took action against four members of the school’s management, with three of them banned from working in the preschool sector... » READ MORE

4. Lee Dong-wook, 2NE1's Dara and Apo Nattawin coming to Singapore on Nov 1

If you're a fan of these artistes, you may want to clear your schedule this weekend.

The regional unveiling of The Couture Blend, the second collaboration between private atelier Johnnie Walker Vault and Balmain's Creative Fashion Director Olivier Rousteing, will see a star-studded lineup on the evening of Nov 1... » READ MORE