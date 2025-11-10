Daily roundup: Ex-SAF officer charged over $145k alleged scam involving 16 victims — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Ex-SAF officer charged over $145k alleged scam involving 16 victims

A former regular officer of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) was charged in court on Monday (Nov 10) for allegedly cheating 16 victims out of $145,250 in total.

Song Yong Pang, Benjamin, a 37-year-old Singaporean man, was charged with 18 counts of cheating and dishonestly inducing a delivery of property... » READ MORE

2. MP Alvin Tan flags 70 funeral wreaths for blocking Pek Kio motorists' sight, says family asked to remove excess

Outside a wake along Gloucester Road, opposite Pek Kio Community Centre, as many as 70 electronic funeral wreaths were seen displayed across the side of the road - exceeding the 10 allowed under National Environment Agency (NEA) guidelines... » READ MORE

3. Rebecca Lim, Shane Pow, Allan Wu and others in attendance as actor Benjamin Heng remarries

Local actor Benjamin Heng tied the knot with his Japanese girlfriend, Nana, last Saturday (Nov 8), sharing highlights of the celebration on Instagram.

A closer look at Benjamin's IG account also shows a Highlight specially of Nana, showcasing their moments from 2021... » READ MORE

4. Isetan Tampines bids emotional farewell to customers as it shuts down

Isetan's Tampines Mall branch has expressed its gratitude to longtime customers for their support as it shutters for good.

A video posted to TikTok on Monday (Nov 10) by a user who goes by the name Ronald shows a woman, whom Ronald claimed is the Isetan boss, standing alongside staff of the outlet... » READ MORE

