Daily roundup: The Fabulous Baker Boy at Aliwal Street to close in December — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. The Fabulous Baker Boy at Aliwal Street to close in December

Back when The Fabulous Baker Boy closed their Fort Canning Outlet in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, fans of their bakes and grub were devastated.

This soon turned to cheers though when the cafe, which is owned by baker and theatre actor Juwanda Hashim, reopened in February 2021 at Aliwal Arts Centre... » READ MORE

2. 'Shameless': Malaysian bride blasts strangers posing as wedding guests to get free food

Despite the careful planning of a seating chart before their wedding banquet, a Malaysian couple were thrown into a frenzy when some guests found that they had nowhere to sit.

They later discovered that several strangers, who were posing as guests, had settled into the empty seats and helped themselves to the food, reported Sin Chew Daily News... » READ MORE

3. Couple sends wedding invites to Tharman, Scoot, Gong Cha and more, here's who actually replied

A wedding is a special occasion that you want to spend surrounded by your loved ones.

For this couple, they wanted their favourite brands — and the president — to be there, too... » READ MORE

4. UK woman's first stop on her Singapore food tour has her feeling 'obsessed'

When in Singapore, the best way to experience the city is through its array of mouthwatering local fare.

That's what British digital nomad Daisy Dyke did when she was in the Lion City. She reached out on her TikTok page earlier this month asking for the best spots to try Singaporean food, and netizens dropped all of their recommendations... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com