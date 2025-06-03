Daily roundup: FairPrice trials smart trolleys in pilot plan to integrate AI — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. In-store navigation and personalised recommendations: FairPrice trials smart trolleys in pilot plan to integrate AI

FairPrice Group (FPG) has revealed plans for a large-scale technology overhaul with its Store of Tomorrow programme that aims to revolutionise the retail experience for customers at their supermarket outlets.

According to a press release on Tuesday (June 3), FPG has already begun piloting various digital solutions, such as Smart Carts and digital price cards at one of its FairPrice Finest outlets... » READ MORE

2. Man, 44, charged with murder of 79-year-old woman in Sengkang

A 44-year-old man was on Tuesday (June 3) charged with the murder of a 79-year-old woman at a residential unit along Fernvale Road in Sengkang.

Lim Yuen Li, who was arrested on Sunday (June 1), was handed one count of murder at the State Court... » READ MORE

3. Kyoto's viral Kichi Kichi Omurice chef is coming to Singapore, here's how you can meet him

Fans of Japanese food would probably be familiar with Kichi Kichi Omurice, a popular restaurant in Kyoto that is hard to get a seat at.

It's helmed by the charismatic Chef Motokichi Yukimura, who is known for his theatrical meal services and delicious omurice... » READ MORE

4. TXT pop-up store at Plaza Singapura opens in June

K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) isn't returning to Singapore just yet but they're bringing something else to the table.

Their Ppulbatu <Finding Moa> Pop-up store opens this Friday (June 6) at Plaza Singapura and will run until June 29... » READ MORE

