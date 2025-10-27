Daily roundup: Family remembers woman allegedly killed in Chinatown hotel as loving daughter, sister and mother — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Family remembers woman allegedly killed in Chinatown hotel as loving daughter, sister and mother

The woman allegedly killed by her husband at a Chinatown hotel was remembered by her family as a loving daughter, sister and mother who was close to them.

The incident took place at Capri by Fraser China Square, a hotel along South Bridge Road... » READ MORE

2. Woman, 44, arrested after allegedly attacking 2 others with knife at Upper Serangoon Road

A woman who allegedly attacked two other women with a knife at Upper Serangoon Road on Sunday (Oct 26) has been arrested.

In a statement, the police said they had received a call for assistance at about 12.20pm to 756 Upper Serangoon Road... » READ MORE

3. 'A little respect can go a long way': Dessert stall rebuts food reviewer who says chendol requires no skill to make

Chefs and cooks often take pride in the labour that goes into making their food.

One hawker business felt the need to counter a TikToker's claim that chendol, the classic iced sweet dessert many here would be familiar with, was a dish that didn't need any skill to make... » READ MORE

4. Local music producer Lee Si Song recovering from brain haemorrhage in Beijing

Lee Si Song suffered a sudden cerebral haemorrhage while in Beijing a month ago.

The news was shared belatedly by his older twin and fellow songwriter-music producer Lee Wei Song in a Weibo post on Thursday (Oct 23), where he wrote that Si Song was "safe"... » READ MORE