Daily roundup: Former celeb hairstylist Addy Lee renounces PR status, withdraws CPF for retirement — and other top stories today

1. Former celeb hairstylist Addy Lee renounces PR status, withdraws CPF for retirement

Former celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee recently renounced his Singapore permanent resident (PR) status to withdraw funds from his CPF account.

In an interview published yesterday (Aug 27), he told 8days he became a PR 30 years ago, that he has sold his house and businesses in Singapore and is now a "free man"... » READ MORE

2. 4 taken to hospital, 50 evacuated after Redhill flat fire

About 50 residents were evacuated after a fire broke out in a Redhill flat on Thursday morning (Aug 28).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to the incident at about 1.15am on Aug 28... » READ MORE

3. Jeon Do-yeon and Park Hae-soo to act in play at Esplanade in November

Here's your chance to see two South Korean stars off the screen and, instead, on the stage.

Actors Jeon Do-yeon and Park Hae-soo will be in Singapore in November to act in The Cherry Orchard, a tragicomedy stage play originally written by Russian playwright Anton Chekhov. Daily performances will be staged at the Esplanade Theatre from Nov 7 to 9... » READ MORE

4. I try dishes that will be served on Disney Adventure cruise, here's a sneak peek of what guests can expect

As we get closer to the Disney Adventure cruise's maiden voyage from Singapore on Dec 15, the cruise line has been teasing us with new updates.

This time around, it's a sneak peek of the ship's culinary lineup... » READ MORE

