Daily roundup: Former Japanese porn star Sola Aoi livestreams birth of her twins to over 200,000 viewers- and other top stories today

1. Former Japanese porn star Sola Aoi livestreams birth of her twins to over 200,000 viewers

Former porn star and first-time mother Sola Aoi went a step further than most parents when it came to the birth of her twins... » READ MORE

2. Condo residents in Jurong West shocked to find foreign workers listed as tenants under their addresses

Photo: Lianhe Zaobao

Residents of a Jurong West condominium have found foreign workers registered under their addresses without their knowledge, and are looking for answers... » READ MORE

3. TVB to spend $1.7m reshooting drama after Jacqueline Wong's scandal

Photo: Instagram/Jacqueline Wong

In the wake of Jacqueline Wong's cheating scandal with Andy Hui, TVB has decided to bite the bullet and redo her scenes in the upcoming drama... » READ MORE

4. Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon: Local female winner suspended for failed drugs test

Photo: The Straits Times

The top local woman finisher at the 2018 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) has been provisionally suspended after failing a drug test... » READ MORE