Daily roundup: Former Momoland rapper Daisy reveals how K-pop idols deal with periods — and other top stories today

1. How do K-pop idols deal with periods? Former Momoland rapper Daisy answers burning fan question

K-pop idols are often secretive about their lives, but former Momoland rapper Daisy has recently been sharing tidbits about her time in the industry on TikTok.

Yesterday (Aug 28), while doing her makeup, the 25-year-old answered a question by a fan... » READ MORE

2. Woman arrested for attempting to grab ICA officer's gun at Woodlands Checkpoint

A 33-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday (Aug 27) for trying to take the firearm of an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer.

The police received a call for assistance at Woodlands Checkpoint... » READ MORE

3. Toast Box has adjusted its prices: Here's how much your kopi, eggs and kaya toast now cost

It has been less than a year since Toast Box implemented a price hike.

However, it seems the local F&B brand has decided to increase prices of their menu items once again... » READ MORE

4. Betrayed fans close accounts, destroy photocards after NCT's Taeil under investigation for sexual crime

Fans are cursing at him and destroying his merchandise following the news that broke last night (Aug 28).

Taeil from the K-pop boy band NCT was revealed to be under police investigation... » READ MORE

