Daily roundup: HDB BTO launches in 2020 - and other top stories today

1. HDB BTO launches in 2020 (Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris, Tampines)

An estimated 6,700 new units spread over seven locations across Singapore will be up for sale come first half of 2020... » READ MORE

2. The best way to charge your smartphone to make the battery last longer

PHOTO: Unsplash

Nine out of 10 people have 'low battery anxiety', a condition that induces panic when one's phone battery drops to 20 per cent or lower... » READ MORE

3. 'Parrot Man' found dead at foot of Geylang Bahru block

PHOTO: Stomp

Zeng made headlines over the years for his several run-ins with the law... » READ MORE

4. Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama

PHOTO: Instagram/xubin_

Xu Bin was also surprised to know that Aloysius is credited as the writer and producer of the drama, alongside their boss and media veteran Dasmond Koh... » READ MORE