Daily roundup: Headless, fluffy corpse of Snorlax cruelly left behind at HDB void deck - and other top stories today

1. ​Headless, fluffy corpse of Snorlax cruelly left behind at HDB void deck

Kids, look away. Be warned, for this image will forever haunt your fever dreams...

2. CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble

Photo: Instagram/ paradigm.jb

For the budget-conscious heading over to JB for cheaper alternatives, be aware of the rules and regulations about bringing in the following popular CNY buys...

3. Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course

Photo: Facebook/Derek Leung

For Canadian-born Chinese Derek Leung, who spent a semester at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in 2015, the struggle was definitely real when his application to enrol in a Chinese language course was rejected...

4. Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park

Photo: Facebook/Ryan Tyras

Sembawang Hot Spring Park has been open for less than two weeks, and the display of inconsiderate behaviour from some visitors has yet to stop...