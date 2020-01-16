Daily roundup: Headless, fluffy corpse of Snorlax cruelly left behind at HDB void deck - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Facebook / Jepoy Camaliga
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Headless, fluffy corpse of Snorlax cruelly left behind at HDB void deck

Kids, look away. Be warned, for this image will forever haunt your fever dreams... » READ MORE

2. CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble

Photo: Instagram/ paradigm.jb

For the budget-conscious heading over to JB for cheaper alternatives, be aware of the rules and regulations about bringing in the following popular CNY buys... » READ MORE

3. Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course

Photo: Facebook/Derek Leung

For Canadian-born Chinese Derek Leung, who spent a semester at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in 2015, the struggle was definitely real when his application to enrol in a Chinese language course was rejected... » READ MORE

4. Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park

Photo: Facebook/Ryan Tyras

Sembawang Hot Spring Park has been open for less than two weeks, and the display of inconsiderate behaviour from some visitors has yet to stop... » READ MORE

