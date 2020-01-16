Daily roundup: Headless, fluffy corpse of Snorlax cruelly left behind at HDB void deck - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Headless, fluffy corpse of Snorlax cruelly left behind at HDB void deck
Kids, look away. Be warned, for this image will forever haunt your fever dreams... » READ MORE
2. CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
For the budget-conscious heading over to JB for cheaper alternatives, be aware of the rules and regulations about bringing in the following popular CNY buys... » READ MORE
3. Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course
For Canadian-born Chinese Derek Leung, who spent a semester at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in 2015, the struggle was definitely real when his application to enrol in a Chinese language course was rejected... » READ MORE
4. Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Sembawang Hot Spring Park has been open for less than two weeks, and the display of inconsiderate behaviour from some visitors has yet to stop... » READ MORE