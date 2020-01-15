Headless, fluffy corpse of Snorlax cruelly left behind at HDB void deck

Is there no decency left in this country? Have the gods abandoned us in a violent wasteland? Did the powers that be consider the lawless landscape they have wrought?

Society frightens me, for I have seen what its people have allowed to happen.

Kids, look away. Be warned, for this image will forever haunt your fever dreams, occupy the darkest recesses of your mind, and dismantle whatever shard of hope you have left afterwards.

Bear witness, dear reader: a decapitated Snorlax. The horror! The horror!

PHOTO: Facebook / Jepoy Camaliga

How much corruption can a soul possess to commit such a blasphemous act on a life-sized Snorlax plushy? And dispose its stuffed body in public for all to behold as well? Only a savage brute, I tell you.

READ: Singapore man posts online ad to sell Pokemon plushies to save his marriage

For the love of Arceus, please shield our children’s eyes from such fluffy atrocities. If Snorlaxes are blocking your way due to deep slumber, always remember to rely on Pokéflutes instead of relying on a Scyther to handle the problem.

ilyas@asiaone.com